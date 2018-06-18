中国でバスの運転手が意識を失い、乗客がハンドルを握って大惨事を回避する

スプートニク日本
この時、運転手はすでに１７時間もバスの運転を続けており、乗客３０人の大部分は眠っていた。
運転手が意識を失った時、ハンドルが大きく回ってしまった。それに乗客２人が気づき、２人は運転席に走り込み、うち１人の男性がハンドルを操作して路肩に停車させた。その後、乗客らは救急車を呼んだ。
乗客にけが人はなく、運転手は病院に搬送された。運転手の命に別状はないという。
Timely rescue: A passenger saved nearly 30 lives by taking over the steering wheel of a speeding coach after finding its driver suffering from a sudden stroke. All passengers are safe and the driver is now in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/okN5jBAjcL— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) 18 июня 2018 г.
