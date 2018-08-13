台湾　病院で火災、少なくとも９人死亡　【写真】

スプートニク日本
負傷した１６人が別の病院に入院しており、うち１０人が重体となっている。
At least 9 killed, 16 injured after a hospital in New Taipei City, southeast China's Taiwan, caught fire on Monday morning. The fire has been put out and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/MIzi0h7EHW— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) 13 августа 2018 г.
報道によると、火災は現地時間午前５時２７分（日本時間午前６時２７分）まで鎮火された。消防車両およそ７９台が出動して消火活動にあたったという。
当局は火災原因を調べている。
16 people found with no signs of life as fire engulfs a hospital in #Taiwan's New Taipei City https://t.co/9faB0YlIS9 pic.twitter.com/zsdLQUNmFb— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) 13 августа 2018 г.
