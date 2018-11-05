オタワ上空で２機の航空機が衝突　１人死亡【動画】

スプートニク日本
１機は衝突後に墜落し、パイロットが死亡した。他方のコックピットにいた２人の男が無事という。
#BREAKING #UPDATE #Ottawa — Two aircraft collided in mid-flight. Emergency services are on the scene of a plane crash in the west end of Ottawa.— srb news (@srbnews0) 4 ноября 2018 г.
The point with @YasmineMhdi#plane pic.twitter.com/w02tjTM6gl
事件の原因が調査されている。
Small plane crashes after mid-air collision near Carp airport — other plane lands at Ottawa airport. https://t.co/t7gwMTVwdv pic.twitter.com/wi05YG3UTl— OttawaParamedics.ca (@Ottawa_9_1_1) 4 ноября 2018 г.
