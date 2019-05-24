インドのショッピングセンターで火災　１５人死亡【動画】

スプートニク日本
ショッピングセンター「Taxshila」の２階で出火した。インディア・トゥデイによると、３階と４階にはトレーニングセンターがある。現場の動画によると、人々は火から逃れるために建物から飛び降りている。
#SuratFire: Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma has confirmed that at least 15 people are dead and the death toll is expected to rise. Fire at Takshshila complex in Sarthana; Actions will be taken against responsible: Police Commissioner. @ahmedabadmirror @CP_SuratCity pic.twitter.com/svreWsCn4Q— Jignesh Vora (@JigneshMIRROR) 24 мая 2019 г.
News of Surat fire tragedy. May injured recover at the earliest. Pray for the departed souls 🙏🙏🏼#SuratFire pic.twitter.com/hLtmdaTzai— arora💙 (@arorafbd) 24 мая 2019 г.
インドのモディ首相は火災に心を痛めているとし、ツイッターに「私の思いは今、犠牲者の家族とともにある。負傷者には早期回復してほしい」と投稿した。
Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 24 мая 2019 г.
