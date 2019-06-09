米国・ボストンで列車が脱線【写真】

スプートニク日本
事故が発生したのは現地時間で１１時ごろ（日本時間９日０時ごろ）。事故当時、列車には少なくとも１５０人が乗っており、全員避難した。
At least 9 injured after Green Line train derails in Boston https://t.co/uBK4g8EaWR pic.twitter.com/cV8QIaWU95— CBS News (@CBSNews) 8 июня 2019 г.
現在、当局が事故状況や原因の調査を行っている。
BREAKING: @MBTA confirms that there was a train derailment by the #Fenway T station in #Boston— Nia Hamm NBC10 Boston (@NiaNBCBoston) 8 июня 2019 г.
. Multiple injuries. I just spoke to a man who says everything went dark and everybody got thrown all over the train car. His girlfriend is currently in an ambulance. He’s also injured. pic.twitter.com/op6sgTLlEn
