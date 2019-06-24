バングラデシュで旅客列車が脱線　５人死亡、１００人負傷【写真】

スプートニク日本
事故は２４日、マウルビバザール県で起きた。ダッカ行きの列車が橋で脱線し、川に転落した。
Wanban Express Train From Sylhet to the capital on the way to the train canals. So far 9 dead.. More than hundred injured.The incident happened at 12:00am . The rescue work is still in progress#dhaka #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/mlCHIaMuPj— AL IMRAN Hossain (@alimran_muslim) 23 июня 2019 г.
現場には救急車が到着している。現在、警察が事故状況や原因の調査を行っている。
Our thoughts and prayers those who lost their life today’s Upaban express. At least seven dead as Upaban Express crashes, snaps rail links with #Sylhet, at #Bangladesh 🇧🇩— Mohammad Hasan KABİR (@HasanRAYAAN2030) 24 июня 2019 г.
The accident occurred when the train was crossing a bridge at Baramchal in Kulaura around 11:50pm on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/32cHaI5ZAv
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)