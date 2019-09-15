カナダで発砲事件　死者も

報道によると、事件が現地時間１４日午後６時３０分（日本時間１５日午前７時３０分）頃に発生した。
警察によると、１０代の若者２人を含む４人が病院に搬送された。このうち１人が重傷。
Photos taken at the scene show a heavy police presence.https://t.co/RpHlNy1FTk— Global News Toronto (@globalnewsto) September 15, 2019
現在、事件の詳細について調査が行われているという。
The scene of the shooting in Mississauga. I can count at least 14 police cruisers here right now. 1 person is dead & four others were shot- including two teenagers, now with serious injuries, and one woman in life-threatening condition. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/l8U0tpZjqx— Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) September 15, 2019
