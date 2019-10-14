米国でカナダ空軍の練習機が墜落　【動画・写真】

事故が発生したのはハンプトン市。パイロットは脱出に成功し、命に別状はないという。
MAYDAY: Canadian Forces Snowbirds Captain Kevin Domon-Grenier was forced to eject from his aircraft before performing at the Atlanta Airshow, the CF Snowbirds said. Nobody was injured in the crash, and the cause of the incident is currently unknown. https://t.co/DZbcuUA0q2 pic.twitter.com/blhoavvGom— ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2019
現在、当時の状況が調べられている。
CRASH: Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds aerobatic display team Canadair CT-114 Tutor '114071' (Snowbird 5) crashed during a display in Atlanta today. The pilot ejected to safety and the aircraft crashed into a field away from populated areas. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Quo5Nz5dFL— Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) October 13, 2019
