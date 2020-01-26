トルコ東部地震　けが人は1600人超

エルドアン大統領によると、1503人は既に病院を後にしており、瓦礫（がれき）から45人を救出することができたという。
• #PrayForTurkey 😥— 丂卂爪ㄩ乇ㄥ 😋😇 (@bQzAySjneRT5Lsa) January 26, 2020
Deeply saddened by loss of so many lives in Turkey.😭#TurkeyEarthquake , Tremors of 6.8 Magnitude felt , Collapsing Buildings , Injuring 1030,30 Reported dead 😭😥😔
🇵🇰 🇹🇷 are ßrother Countries ❤
Our prayers and sympathies are with our #TurkishFamilies ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZksJThX9do
最新の情報によると、まだ6人が瓦礫の下にいる。この地震の死亡者は35人になった。
Rescue teams working through the night pulled 45 people from collapsed buildings, Turkey’s disaster authority said on Sunday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake in the country’s east rise to 35. #TurkeyEarthquake #earthquaketurkey #earthquake pic.twitter.com/PDEJbZrWFV— Hakeem Anver (@AnverHakeem) January 26, 2020
モスクワ時間24日20時55分（日本時間25日02時55分）マグニチュード6.8の地震が発生した。震源地はトルコ東部エラズー県シブリジェ市。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)