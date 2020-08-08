インド南部　旅客機が着陸失敗　機体は大破

事故が起きたのはインド南部ケララ州コージコード市。
BREAKING: An Air India Express plane with nearly 191 people on-board skids off runway and breaks up into two at airport in #Kozhikode airport in #Kerala— News_Executive (@News_Executive) August 7, 2020
(Pictures from local social media) pic.twitter.com/atDXUSwtPJ
現地テレビ「NDTV」によると、着陸失敗後、30人以上が病院に搬送されたという。操縦士の死亡が確認された。
Watch | Rescue operations underway as Air India Express flight from Dubai with 184 passengers overshoots runway during #Kerala landing pic.twitter.com/G6h6weg9JF— NDTV (@ndtv) August 7, 2020
現時点の情報では、機材はボーイング737でドバイ発。メディアによると、機内には170人から194人が乗っていたという。
事故現場には消防車や救急車が到着している。
