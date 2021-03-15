北京の空港　砂嵐で約420便が欠航

北京首都国際空港では15日、1141便を予定していた。そのうち247便がキャンセルとなった。北京大興国際空港では予定の846便のうち181便が欠航となった。
JUST IN - Sand storm hits #Beijing, air quality "hazardous"pic.twitter.com/gPpVmdQKOG— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 15, 2021
15日朝、砂嵐が中国の北京を襲った。街中心では1000メートル先が見えない状態だという。それにより渋滞が発生している。砂嵐は16日の朝まで続くとみられている。
After a week of lung-choking industrial pollution in Beijing, China’s capital wakes up to a gritty, orange mess: a sandstorm blown in from the Mongolian desert that sends air pollution levels off the charts - well beyond the 999 maximum on scales. Not unheard of, but rare. pic.twitter.com/8tFF7pqO98— Saša Petricic (@sasapetricic) March 15, 2021
関連記事
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)