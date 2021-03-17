イスラエルがシリア首都近郊を空爆【動画】

報道によると、イスラエル空軍はシリアの首都、ダマスカス近郊に空爆を行った。
#Syria #Israel: Another night-time attack over #Syria- with Syrian miltary saying Israel aimed at targets near #Damascus , to which air defences responded Unclear for now if there were any casualties or damage pic.twitter.com/DdYmqJhrye— sebastian usher (@sebusher) March 16, 2021
空爆はイスラエルが実効支配するゴラン高原から行われた模様。
BREAKING: Israeli Airstrikes Target Damascus, Syria.— Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) March 16, 2021
Video shows Syrian air defence shooting down one of the Israeli missiles.
These attacks are acts of war. Syria has not attacked Israel and has not responded to the constant attacks.
Where is the UN? pic.twitter.com/QjYIEVRnXv
シリア政府によると、国防軍はミサイルの多くを撃墜したという。ただし、ミサイルの一部は着弾し、被害が発生している。
イスラエル軍はリアノーボスチ通信の取材に対し、回答を拒否している。
