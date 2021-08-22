ハリケーンがメキシコ沿岸を直撃、8人死亡【動画】

非常に強い勢力のハリケーンがメキシコ東岸を直撃し、ベラクルス州では8人が死亡したほか、3人が行方不明となっている。
Hurricane Grace battered Mexico with torrential rain and howling winds, causing power outages and flooding after becoming one of the most powerful hurricanes in years to hit the country's Gulf coast https://t.co/L2Dd9tW87K pic.twitter.com/0RoeYLMLod— Reuters (@Reuters) August 21, 2021
また、州内では33万人が停電の影響を受けた。翌朝にはほとんどの地域で電源は復旧した模様。州政府は住民に対し、最大限の警戒を払うよう呼びかけている。
Hurricane Grace has made landfall in #Mexico and has turned the streets of Pachuca into rivers.— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) August 21, 2021
ハリケーンはメキシコ東岸を直撃し、温帯低気圧へと変わりながらメキシコを通過している。
政府は洪水や土砂崩れが発生する可能性があるとして市民に警戒を呼びかけている。
