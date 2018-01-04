米動物園でチーターが記録的な数の子供を出産

スプートニク日本
通常、同時に生まれる子供の数は３、４頭だとしている。今回は雄３頭と雌５頭が生まれた。出産は１１月末のことだったが、動物園はこれについて今月３日になって発表した。
母親と子供の容体は良いものの、来園者が親子を見ることができるのは数カ月後になるとしている。
Now that the “cats are out of the bag,” we are happy to share a more recent video of the eight cheetah cubs. Here they are at three weeks old with mom, Bingwa. The cheetah family is bonding in their maternity den behind the scenes, & we will keep you updated on the cubs’ progress pic.twitter.com/iQvTCwvoWC— Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) 3 января 2018 г.
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)