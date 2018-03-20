消息を絶ったマレーシア航空のボーイング機がGoogleマップ上で見つかった？

スプートニク日本
マクマホンさんによると、写真では航空機の胴体だけでなく、ボーイング機が文字通り弾丸の穴で覆われていることがはっきりと見てとれるという。
NEWS Peter McMahon who says he has worked on crash investigations for over 25 years, believes he found #MH370 using Google Earth. The outline which appears to be a plane was found north of Mauritius. pic.twitter.com/rgdCJZNLaI— Air Disasters (@AirCrashMayday) 17 марта 2018 г.
マクマホンさんは、墜落現場は捜索活動に含まれていないセーシェル諸島に属する小さな島ルアンドから南に１６キロの領域だと主張している。
UPDATE Coordinates of the suspected #MH370 wreckage. You will need to set the date to April 19th 2014. pic.twitter.com/65EksH3C3A— Air Disasters (@AirCrashMayday) 17 марта 2018 г.
マクマホンさんはオーストラリア交通安全局に報告書を送った。同局は、画像は消息を絶った航空機の可能性があることを認めたという。
NEWS Another image Peter McMahon found. Both images have been sent to the Australian Transport and Safety Bureau. #MH370 pic.twitter.com/CP7WGGFAtU— Air Disasters (@AirCrashMayday) 17 марта 2018 г.
マレーシアのクアラルンプールから中国の北京へ向かっていたボーイング７７７型機は２０１４年３月８日にインド洋上空で消息を絶った。同機には２３９人が搭乗していた。機体の残骸及び乗客の遺体は見つからなかった。
