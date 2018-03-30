レストランのシェフが、抗議するビーガンの前でシカの足をカットして食べる【写真】

スプートニク日本
カナダのトロントにあるレストランAntlerのシェフで共同経営者のマイケル・ハンターさんは、レストランの前でプラカードを掲げて約1週間にわたって抗議するビーガンにかなり激しい形で反応した。
若者たちは平和的な抗議活動で「殺し屋」、「動物を殺してはならない」などと叫び、窓からレストランの中をのぞき込んだり、レストランに行かないよう客を説得しようとした。
"Chef responds to vegan protesters by cutting up a deer leg in front of them, protesters were shocked!"— Persian Rose (@PersianRose1) 27 марта 2018 г.
The restaurant is called Antler in Toronto-Canada. Feel free to try it! pic.twitter.com/4uNrTFquxN
堪忍袋の緒が切れたハンターさんは、窓の近くに大きなシカの足を持ってきてそれをカットし、調理した後、ビーガンの目の前で食べた。
Animal rights activists say owner of #Antler restaurant made a show of carving up and eating meat— in the front display window, in full view of demonstrators https://t.co/Zaza757zyY pic.twitter.com/tZlCKloDUk— Metro Toronto (@metrotoronto) 28 марта 2018 г.
ビーガンらはショックを受けた。彼らはこの全プロセスを撮影し、大々的に伝えた。
現場に到着した警官はシェフと話をした。笑顔から判断する限り、警官たちはシェフに理解を示したようだ。
