英ヘンリー王子とマークル夫人結婚式の公式ショットがネットに【写真】

ヘンリー王子とメーガン妃は結婚を祝福してくれた人々に感謝の意を表した。
ケンジントン宮殿は「サセックス公爵夫妻は１９日の結婚を祝福してくれたあらゆる人々に感謝の意を表したいと考えている。ウィンザー城を訪れてくれた人々、また英国、英連邦、そして世界中でテレビで結婚式を見てくれたすべての人々とこの最良の日を共有できたことを大変幸運に思っている」と書き込んだ。
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 21 мая 2018 г.
These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D
The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 21 мая 2018 г.
They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 21 мая 2018 г.
ヘンリー王子と米女優のメーガン・マークルさんは１９日に結婚した。
