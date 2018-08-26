女性警官、医師に無視されていた赤ちゃんに授乳【写真】

スプートニク日本
アヤラさんの同僚は、ＳＮＳに授乳中の写真を投稿し、アヤラさんの優しさとオープンな心に感動したと書いた。
Police officer hailed as a hero for her 'great gesture of love' while on duty:https://t.co/8cLejVOh6B #CelesteAyala pic.twitter.com/aGXOun2zUm— Women in the World (@WomenintheWorld) 21 августа 2018 г.
写真はすぐに数万リツイートと「いいね」を集め、アヤラさんは「英雄」だと褒め称えられた。
@FoxNews @FoxNewsResearch #CelesteAyala: women police officer breastfeeds a malnourished baby in Argentinian. Great mother!!! 💗#LaNocheDeML— آدم شريف🇪🇬👫❤️ (@209Sharif) 19 августа 2018 г.
Mujer policia amanta a un bebe desnutrido en Argentina. Gran Madre!!! pic.twitter.com/lj1JoytCOn
