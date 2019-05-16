登録
    非標準的な体型の男性たちが、男性美の名のもとに下着姿で写真撮影【写真】

    © Depositphotos / Tish1
    男性の健康をテーマにしたサイトManualの「ボディポジティブ」キャンペーンで、非標準的な体型のさまざまな人種の男性たちが、下着姿での写真撮影に参加した。デイリー・メール紙が報じた。

    スプートニク日本

    キャンペーンの目的は、未だに広告が押し付けている理想的な男性の体型に関するステレオタイプを打ち破ること。

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Today marks the first day of Mental Health Awareness Week. With this year's theme focusing on body image - aka how we think and feel about our physique - we figured showing a diverse range of awesome guys would be a perfect way to kick things off. . The mounting pressure to have the perfect body isn't something that just affects women. Men are bombarded with Greek God-like men in their underwear ... and it's having a seriously negative impact on guys everywhere - Especially when it comes to their mental health. Enough is enough. . This week, we're calling for more diverse, inclusive representation of men in the media by telling the stories of eight extraordinary guys. These are real men celebrating what makes them different. Stay tuned.... #MenofManual #mentalhealthawarenessweek . 📸: @hermionehodgson_photography . Hit the #linkinbio👆 to read all about us in @the.independent. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawarenessweek #bodypositive #bodyimage #bodypositivity #bodypositivitymovement #men #realmen #masculinity #plussizefashion #plussizemodels #vitiligo #transisbeautiful #fitness #health #menshealth #anxiety #depression #ocd #ocdawareness #itsok #mentalhealthawarenessmonth

    Публикация от Manual (@menofmanual)

    Manualの共同創業者、ジョージ・ポリス氏はプロジェクトについて「広告の男性を見たら、誰もが６つに割れた腹筋と濃いひげ、いつまでも変わらない日焼けした肌を持っていると思うことでしょう。でもこれは完全なる嘘であり、男らしさの指標でもありません」と語った。

    キャンペーンには、英国初のプラスサイズモデルとなった英国人男性のウィテカーさん（２６）も参加した。ウィテカーさんは「僕の仲間全員が、僕よりも痩せていてスタイルがよかった。僕はクラスの男子の中で一番大きく、憂鬱で、自分もそうならないといけないのだろうか？と考えた」と語り、「だが理想的な体型という言葉はない。そんな言葉は単に存在しておらず、すべての体型が、それなりにユニークなんだ」と話した。

    撮影には、自動車事故で大けがを負った男性や、トランスジェンダー、尋常性白斑を持つ男性なども参加した。

