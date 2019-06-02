フランスの哲学者ミシェル・セール氏が死去

スプートニク日本
報道によると、セール氏は１日１９時ごろ（日本時間２日２時ごろ）、家族に囲まれながら息を引き取った。
»The parasite becomes invisible by making a lot of noise. One can hide by being too visible. The parasite becomes invisible by being impossible, absurd - outside reason and logic. That is what is interesting; that is what must be thought about.«— ͟͞ө͟͟͞͞ı͟͟͞͞|͟͟͞͞ѿ͟͟͞͞|͟͟͞͞ı͟͞ө͟͞ (@tobias_ewe) 1 июня 2019 г.
RIP Michel Serres, the immortel. pic.twitter.com/X5Oif7fmW2
セール氏は１９３０年９月１日にフランス南部アジャンで生まれた。コレージュ・ド・フランスや米国スタンフォード大学などで教えており、ミシェル・フーコーの同僚でもあった。著書に『ライプニッツの体系とその数学モデル』(１９６８年)、『ヘルメス』(１９６９〜１９８０年)、『五感：混合体の哲学』（１９８５年）、『第三の知識人』など。１９８５年メディシス賞エッセイ部門受賞、２０１３年ダン・デイヴィッド賞受賞。
