Faсebookユーザー5億人超の個人情報　某フォーラムで公開

同サイトによると、公開されているデータベースの内容はフェイスブック利用者5億3300万人の電話番号、フルネーム、居場所、生年月日、経歴など。一部ユーザーのメールアドレスも含まれているという。
All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free.— Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) April 3, 2021
This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked.
I have yet to see Facebook acknowledging this absolute negligence of your data. https://t.co/ysGCPZm5U3 pic.twitter.com/nM0Fu4GDY8
ギャル氏によると、ハッカーはこれらの情報を使いフェイスブックの被害者になりすますことや、被害者を騙して流出情報にアクセスすることもできるという。
またギャル氏は自身のツイッターで、被害にあったユーザーの国別リストを公開。その数は107国に上る。同氏によると、そのうち約1000万人はロシア在住者、日本在住者は43万人超。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)