スポーツ靴VANS　創業者の1人、ポール・ヴァン・ドレン氏死去

It's with a heavy heart that Vans announces the passing of our co-founder, Paul Van Doren. Paul was not just an entrepreneur; he was an innovator. We send our love and strength to the Van Doren family and the countless Vans Family members who have brought Paul’s legacy to life. pic.twitter.com/IuEyQPFCDc— VANS Europe (@VANS_Europe) May 7, 2021
NBCテレビによると、ヴァン・ドレン氏は1966年、兄弟とパートナーとともにカリフォルニアに1号店となるVan Doren Rubberを開店。1980年代に新店舗の開店コストが膨らみ、またラインナップを拡大したことから倒産、1988年に売却された。ヴァンズは現在、米企業「VF Corporation」の子会社。
