ツイッターが米大統領の投稿に「事実確認要請」マークを添付

トランプ大統領は迫る大統領選で導入が検討されている郵送投票について、2つのツイートで持論を展開した。話題となっているツイートを見ると、エクスクラメーションマークが付されており、「郵送投票について事実確認を行ってください」と記されている。
There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020
このマークに付されているハイパーリンクにアクセスすると、「郵送投票は選挙結果の操作につながるという、根拠のない主張をトランプ氏が展開」という、ポリティコ紙が報道したニュースにつながっている。
このニュースではトランプ大統領が行った発言に含まれる具体的な「フェイク」が列挙されている。
これを受けてトランプ大統領はツイッターへの投稿で反論し、「ツイッター社は2020年大統領選に対する干渉を開始した」と反論、さらには「言論の自由を完全に奪っているとし、大統領として容認できない」と憤りをあらわにした。
.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020
先にカリフォルニア州のギャビン・ニューサム州知事（民主党）は新型コロナウイルス対策として、有権者が感染の心配なく選挙権を行使できるよう、全住民に対して不在者投票用紙を郵送することを命じた。
これに対し、トランプ大統領は透明性に欠けるとして郵送投票に反論している。郵便箱から用紙が盗み取られ、投票用紙が偽造されたり、署名の強制が起きたりするとの自説を展開した。
The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and “force” people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)