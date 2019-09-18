北京五輪の公式マスコットはパンダ【写真】

組織委員会はツィッターで「氷のコスチュームを着て、金のハートとあらゆる冬季スポーツへの愛をもったこのパンダは全世界と本物の五輪精神を分かちます」と書いている。
Bing Dwen Dwen is the official #mascot of Olympic Winter Games #Beijing2022! With a suit of ice, a heart of gold and a love of all things winter sports, this panda is ready to share the true spirit of the #Olympics with the whole world. pic.twitter.com/TSalSny3q1— Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) September 17, 2019
またパラリンピックのマスコットは中国の灯篭を模した子どもの「シュエイ・ポンポン」になった。中国五輪組織委員会は、「シュエイ・ポンポン」はすでに、みんなの心をたきつけていると書いている。
Meet Shuey Rhon Rhon - this Chinese lantern child is the #mascot of #Beijing2022 Paralympic Winter Games and has already warmed our hearts! pic.twitter.com/R4OpdRZuX4— Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) September 17, 2019
北京五輪は2022年2月4日から20日に実施される。
