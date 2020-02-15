氷上のハーモニー：雪塊を落としてみたら…

What does a 9 inch ice core sound like when dropped down a 450 foot hole? Like this! Credit to @peter_neff for the idea and @Scripps_Polar, @sciencejenna, @GeosciencesPU, @US_IceDrilling, and @paleosurface for the execution! pic.twitter.com/pW7LxKdbUB— John Andrew Higgins (@blueicehiggins) February 7, 2020
この動画は、同位体地球化学者のジョン・アンドリュー・ヒギンズさんとワシントン大学博士研究員のピーター・ネフさんによって投稿された。彼らは地球の先史時代の気候を研究すべく、南極大陸で8,000年前の氷床コアを抽出している。この際にできた450フィート（約137メートル）もの深さのボアホールに投下。すると、まるで銃声のような音が中から響き渡った。
ジョン・アンドリュー・ヒギンズさんさんがこの動画をTwitterに公開すると、瞬く間に拡散。すでに300万回以上も再生されている。
中には、この音はフェイクじゃないの？ という声も。しかし、これは本当。
Not fake news! Here’s a shot of the borehole drilling in progress with @sciencejenna and Tanner Kuhl. Stay tuned for more in the coming weeks from our 2020-2021 @NSF_OPP-funded field season to the Allan Hills, Antarctica! pic.twitter.com/6Ag4dtcK5n— John Andrew Higgins (@blueicehiggins) February 10, 2020
彼らによると、これは「ドップラー効果」で、ボアホールの壁を伝って音が振動することによって引き起こされる現象とのこと。地球の歴史と神秘を感じることができるかも？
