タリバン、アフガン領の9割を制圧＝イランTV

タリバンはアフガニスタン領の90%を制圧し、北部バルフ州の州都マザーリシャリーフに進軍して刑務所を制圧した。
VIDEO from an ANDSF position during recent clashes in Mazar-i-Sharif, Balkh. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/5zLhGdKJyK— FJ (@Natsecjeff) August 12, 2021
現在、アフガニスタンでは首都カブール、および周辺の州のみが政府軍の管理下にある。
📹| Mazar-i-Sharif falls to #Taliban— EHA News (@eha_news) August 14, 2021
▪️Taliban have captured a large, heavily defended city in northern Afghanistan.
▪️The fall of Mazar-i-Sharif hands Taliban control over all of northern #Afghanistan, confining the Western-backed government to the centre and east. pic.twitter.com/jlRwqrFIez
先にAP通信が現地議会の発表をもとに報じたところによると、タリバンはバルフ州の州都マザーリシャリーフを制圧した。報道によると、孤立していた部隊が最初に降伏し、後に他の部隊も続いたという。
また東部ラグマーン州と中央部のダーイクンディー州もタリバンに降伏した。これらの州で政府軍は抵抗を示さなかった。
