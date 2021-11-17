登録が完了！
日本
https://jp.sputniknews.com/20211117/instagram-9554189.html
Instagramがユーザー確認にビデオセルフィーの要求を開始
Instagramがユーザー確認にビデオセルフィーの要求を開始
Instagramが、ユーザー確認用にビデオセルフィーの要求を開始した。サイト「TheVerge」が報じた。 2021年11月17日, Sputnik 日本
報道によれば、同SNSはユーザーのアカウントへのアクセスをブロックし、アカウントがボットではなく実在の人物によって所有されていることを確認するため、ビデオセルフィーを送信する必要があるという。その際、カメラはユーザーの目の高さに合わせ、視線を下に向けてはいけない。このようにユーザーはすべての角度から自分自身を撮影しなければならない。この通知のスクリーンショットを、英国のソーシャルメディアに関する専門家でコンサルタントであるマット・ナバラ氏が公開した。Instagramによれば、このような個人認証のリクエストは、たとえば、ユーザーが「いいね」をたくさん入力した場合など、アカウントの「疑わしいアクティビティ」の場合にのみ実施される。ビデオはInstagramのスタッフチームによって確認され、ファイル自体の保存は30日以内とされる。
Instagramがユーザー確認にビデオセルフィーの要求を開始

2021年11月17日, 22:32
Instagramが、ユーザー確認用にビデオセルフィーの要求を開始した。サイト「TheVerge」が報じた。
報道によれば、同SNSはユーザーのアカウントへのアクセスをブロックし、アカウントがボットではなく実在の人物によって所有されていることを確認するため、ビデオセルフィーを送信する必要があるという。
その際、カメラはユーザーの目の高さに合わせ、視線を下に向けてはいけない。このようにユーザーはすべての角度から自分自身を撮影しなければならない。
この通知のスクリーンショットを、英国のソーシャルメディアに関する専門家でコンサルタントであるマット・ナバラ氏が公開した。Instagramによれば、このような個人認証のリクエストは、たとえば、ユーザーが「いいね」をたくさん入力した場合など、アカウントの「疑わしいアクティビティ」の場合にのみ実施される。
ビデオはInstagramのスタッフチームによって確認され、ファイル自体の保存は30日以内とされる。
