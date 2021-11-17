Instagramがユーザー確認にビデオセルフィーの要求を開始
Instagramが、ユーザー確認用にビデオセルフィーの要求を開始した。サイト「TheVerge」が報じた。
報道によれば、同SNSはユーザーのアカウントへのアクセスをブロックし、アカウントがボットではなく実在の人物によって所有されていることを確認するため、ビデオセルフィーを送信する必要があるという。
その際、カメラはユーザーの目の高さに合わせ、視線を下に向けてはいけない。このようにユーザーはすべての角度から自分自身を撮影しなければならない。
Instagram is now using video selfies to confirm users identity— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 15, 2021
Meta promises not to collect biometric data. pic.twitter.com/FNT2AdW8H2
この通知のスクリーンショットを、英国のソーシャルメディアに関する専門家でコンサルタントであるマット・ナバラ氏が公開した。Instagramによれば、このような個人認証のリクエストは、たとえば、ユーザーが「いいね」をたくさん入力した場合など、アカウントの「疑わしいアクティビティ」の場合にのみ実施される。
One of the ways we use video selfies is when we think an account could be a bot. For example, if the account likes lots of posts or follows a ton of accounts in a matter of seconds, video selfies help us determine if there's a real person behind the account or not.— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) November 17, 2021
ビデオはInstagramのスタッフチームによって確認され、ファイル自体の保存は30日以内とされる。
