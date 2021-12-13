登録が完了！
日本
https://jp.sputniknews.com/20211213/9724321.html
米国で竜巻相次ぐ　ケンタッキー州での死者数は100人超え
米国で竜巻相次ぐ　ケンタッキー州での死者数は100人超え
米南部ケンタッキー州アンディ・ベシア知事は12日、同州で発生した強力な竜巻により、犠牲者は100人を超える可能性があるとの見方を示した。 2021年12月13日
2021-12-13T10:29+0900
2021-12-13T10:29+0900
米国
災害・事故・事件
災害
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/9724461_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c3f6feb259e274ba86c6937b37719c22.jpg
CBSテレビに対し、ベシア知事は「誰も見たことがないような災害だ。私が知る限り、80人以上が犠牲となったが、犠牲者の数は100人を超えるだろう」と語った。ベシア知事は、ここ数日の災害により都市全体が破壊されたとし、「父の故郷は半壊した。これについて語るのはつらい」と打ち明けた。竜巻は、直近24時間のうちに、中西部イリノイ州およびミズーリ州、南部のアーカンソー州、ケンタッキー州、テネシー州など米国の多くの州を襲った。NHKの報道によると、これまでにイリノイ州で6人、ミズーリ州で2人、テネシー州で4人、アーカンソー州で2人の死亡が確認されている。関連ニュース
米国, 災害・事故・事件, 災害

米国で竜巻相次ぐ　ケンタッキー州での死者数は100人超え

2021年12月13日, 10:29
© REUTERS / Cheney Orr被害を受けたケンタッキー州
被害を受けたケンタッキー州 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / Cheney Orr
米南部ケンタッキー州アンディ・ベシア知事は12日、同州で発生した強力な竜巻により、犠牲者は100人を超える可能性があるとの見方を示した。
CBSテレビに対し、ベシア知事は「誰も見たことがないような災害だ。私が知る限り、80人以上が犠牲となったが、犠牲者の数は100人を超えるだろう」と語った
ベシア知事は、ここ数日の災害により都市全体が破壊されたとし、「父の故郷は半壊した。これについて語るのはつらい」と打ち明けた。
竜巻は、直近24時間のうちに、中西部イリノイ州およびミズーリ州、南部のアーカンソー州、ケンタッキー州、テネシー州など米国の多くの州を襲った。
NHKの報道によると、これまでにイリノイ州で6人、ミズーリ州で2人、テネシー州で4人、アーカンソー州で2人の死亡が確認されている
