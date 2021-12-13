米国で竜巻相次ぐ ケンタッキー州での死者数は100人超え
米南部ケンタッキー州アンディ・ベシア知事は12日、同州で発生した強力な竜巻により、犠牲者は100人を超える可能性があるとの見方を示した。
CBSテレビに対し、ベシア知事は「誰も見たことがないような災害だ。私が知る限り、80人以上が犠牲となったが、犠牲者の数は100人を超えるだろう」と語った。
Some of the worst destruction from the Kentucky tornado was centered in Mayfield, a town of nearly 10,000 people. At least 110 people were huddled inside a candle factory in the area when a tornado ripped through. https://t.co/1VRJZXLBWw pic.twitter.com/Mh3i3oEzZa— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 11, 2021
ベシア知事は、ここ数日の災害により都市全体が破壊されたとし、「父の故郷は半壊した。これについて語るのはつらい」と打ち明けた。
The people of Kentucky are waking up to absolute devastation this morning. Our hearts are with them and the states across the central US that were impacted by this terrible tragedy.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 11, 2021
CA stands at the ready to aid and assist with any response and recovery. pic.twitter.com/hKsvx6dWqi
竜巻は、直近24時間のうちに、中西部イリノイ州およびミズーリ州、南部のアーカンソー州、ケンタッキー州、テネシー州など米国の多くの州を襲った。
NHKの報道によると、これまでにイリノイ州で6人、ミズーリ州で2人、テネシー州で4人、アーカンソー州で2人の死亡が確認されている。
