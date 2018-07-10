金正恩氏、北部の農場現地指導　「生態系保存」＝朝鮮中央通信　【写真】

スプートニク日本
金氏は「三池淵郡で建設作業を進める際、森林を破壊してはならない」と強調した。「生態環境をそのまま保存しなければならない」と訴えた。
Respected Chairman Kim Jong Un gave field guidance to the Junghung Farm in Samjiyon County, Ryanggang Province. He spoke in depth with farmers and officials about the specifics of this years potato harvest as well as ways to enhance soil quality & deal with the problem of blight. pic.twitter.com/TmrlPce7US— Comrade Natalie 🇰🇵 (@NatalieRevolts) 9 июля 2018 г.
先に、北朝鮮の金氏の専用機がウラジオストクまで飛行したと伝えられていたが、専用機に金氏本人が搭乗していたとは限らないと消息筋は示していた。
