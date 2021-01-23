ビル・ゲイツ氏　新型コロナ用ワクチンを接種

ゲイツ氏は、「65歳ということでの特権の1つに、新型コロナウイルス用ワクチンの権利を有していることがあります。今週、私は1回目の接種を受け、気分は上々です。この瞬間を与えてくれたすべての研究者と実験参加者、当局、最前線の医療従事者に感謝します」とコメントした。
One of the benefits of being 65 is that I’m eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my first dose this week, and I feel great. Thank you to all of the scientists, trial participants, regulators, and frontline healthcare workers who got us to this point. pic.twitter.com/67SIfrG1Yd— Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 22, 2021
ゲイツ氏は使用したワクチンのメーカーについては明らかにしていない。
