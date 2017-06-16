オノ・ヨーコ、ジョン・レノンとともに「Imagine」の共作者と認定へ

スプートニク日本
全米音楽出版社協会のデビット会長は水曜日の授賞式で、「Imagine」に「Centennial Song Award（世紀の曲賞）」を贈った上で、ジョン・レノンの遺志に従い、ヨーコさんが共作者と認定されると述べた。
Proudest day of my life: The National Music Publishers Association just gave the centennial (song of the century) award to Imagine, but WAIT! Surprise! They played an audio interview of my father saying (approximately) 'Imagine should've been credited as a Lennon/Ono song, if it had been anyone other than my wife I would've given them credit.' Cut to: my mother welling up in tears, and then Patti and Jesse Smith @michiganmanhattan Imagine! Patience is a virtue! ✌️❤✌️❤✌️❤✌️ (PS they officially declared Imagine to be a Lennon/Ono song and gave my mother a second award! 🙏)
式ではジョン・レノンのインタビューが流された。映像ではジョン・レノンが、テキストやコンセプトなど多くのものがヨーコさんによって考え出されたものである以上、「Imagine」の作者はレノン／オノと認定されるべきだと語っているのがうかがえる。
ジョン・レノンは、自身が当時は少しエゴイスティックでマッチョだったため、彼女の貢献について言及しなかったと述べた。
「Imagine」は1971年に発表。最も有名なジョン・レノンのソロ曲の1つだ。
