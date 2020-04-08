登録
23:37 2020年04月08日
    イタリア版「ヴォーグ」　史上初めて表紙を白一色に

    ファッション誌『ヴォーグ』のイタリア版が、同誌史上初めて表紙を白一色で発売する。同誌のインスタグラムアカウントに、その表紙写真が投稿された。

    同誌の編集部は、4月号の表紙を白一色に決めたのは、写真がないからではなく、この色が尊敬、再生、また考えたり、沈黙するための時間と場所など「同時に多くのことを意味する」からだと発表している。

    The Vogue Italia April Issue will be out next Friday 10th. 🤍🤍🤍 “In its long history stretching back over a hundred years, Vogue has come through wars, crises, acts of terrorism. Its noblest tradition is never to look the other way. Just under two weeks ago, we were about to print an issue that we had been planning for some time, and which also involved L’Uomo Vogue in a twin project. But to speak of anything else – while people are dying, doctors and nurses are risking their lives and the world is changing forever – is not the DNA of Vogue Italia. Accordingly, we shelved our project and started from scratch. The decision to print a completely white cover for the first time in our history is not because there was any lack of images – quite the opposite. We chose it because white signifies many things at the same time. 🤍🤍🤍 White is first of all respect. White is rebirth, the light after darkness, the sum of all colours. White is the colour of the uniforms worn by those who put their own lives on the line to save ours. It represents space and time to think, as well as to stay silent. White is for those who are filling this empty time and space with ideas, thoughts, stories, lines of verse, music and care for others. White recalls when, after the crisis of 1929, this immaculate colour was adopted for clothes as an expression of purity in the present, and of hope in the future. Above all: white is not surrender, but a blank sheet waiting to be written, the title page of a new story that is about to begin.” #EmanueleFarneti @EFarneti #imagine #FarAwaySoClose #WhiteCanvas --- Read the full Editor’s letter via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @Efarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi

    同誌は「人々が死に、医者と看護師が命を懸け、世界が永遠に変わりつつあるときに、何かを語るのは、ヴォーグ・イタリアのDNAではありません」と表紙の写真とともに投稿している。

    外国から帰国したロシア人デザイナーのアルチョム・イワノフ氏は先日、サンクトペテルブルクの病院で隔離された。そこで同氏は、新型コロナウイルスと隔離がテーマのオンラインファッション誌「Botkina Covid Fashion」を思いつき、先頭に立って友人らとともに制作を進めた。イワノフ氏は病院で隔離されている人々の写真を撮り、表紙に掲載した。その表紙はまるでヴォーグ誌やハーパーズ・バザー誌のようだ。

