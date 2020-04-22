各国の博物館「最も嫌な展示品」を争う

毎週SNSでハッシュタグ#curatorbattleをつけて世界中の学芸員の間で様々な議論が交わされている。英国「ガーディアン」紙が伝えた。
発起人となったヨークシャー博物館は、紀元後3-4世紀の古代ローマ女性の埋葬地から発見された髪の束を出品した。女性の髪には当時のヘアピンが保存されていた。
MUSEUMS ASSEMBLE! It's time for #CURATORBATTLE! 💥— Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) April 17, 2020
Today's theme, chosen by you, is #CreepiestObject!
We're kicking things off with this 3rd/4th century hair bun from the burial of a #Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place...
CAN YOU BEAT IT? 💥 pic.twitter.com/ntPiXDuM6v
スコットランド国立博物館はそれに負けじと、輝く瞳と虫歯の恐ろしい「人魚」を出品した。
Our #CreepiestObject has to be this ‘mermaid’... 😱💀🧜♀️ #CURATORBATTLE #TroublingTaxidermy pic.twitter.com/GMSosyuqIX— Natural Sciences NMS (@NatSciNMS) April 17, 2020
バーチャルコンテストにはカナダも参加している。プリンスエドワード島博物館は築155年の屋敷の壁中で発見された玩具を出した。博物館スタッフによると、この玩具には呪いがかけられており、ある場所に置いても、違う場所で発見されるのだという。
Bringin’ our A-game for this #CURATORBATTLE! What is it? Just a CURSED CHILDREN’S TOY that we found inside the walls of a 155-year-old mansion. We call it “Wheelie” - and it MOVES ON ITS OWN: Staff put it in one place and find it in another spot later on…. #Creepiestobject pic.twitter.com/FQzMzacr8a— PEI Museum (@PEIMuseum) April 17, 2020
ドイツ歴史博物館は恐ろしい様相の、中世の医師がつけていた対ペストマスクを紹介した。1650-1750年のものだという。
Thanks for thinking of us @HottyCouture and wow, will we be having nightmares tonight with all these #CreepiestObject|s ! Here is the one we just can't hide from you, one of our many creepy gems – our Plague Mask (1650/1750)! #curatorbattle pic.twitter.com/JrMjqAJSIM— Deutsches Historisches Museum (@DHMBerlin) April 17, 2020
英オックスフォード大学付属アシュモレアン博物館は南ドイツの遺跡で発掘されたペンダントを出品した。ペンダントの片側は死者の顔で、もう片側は虫に食われ朽ちかける骸骨の形をしている。
In a lot of ways, we wish we could un-see this entire thread. And we most definitely cannot beat the hair bun. But we'll just leave this here... pic.twitter.com/rVSPVETSSP— Ashmolean Museum (@AshmoleanMuseum) April 17, 2020
同じくオックスフォードのピットリバース博物館は「ピンと釘で止められた羊の心臓。邪悪な陰謀の魔除けとして身に着けるべし」という写真を投稿した。この展示品は1911年のものだという。
Sheep's heart stuck with pins and nails and strung on a loop of cord. Made in South Devon, circa 1911, "for breaking evil spells", @Pitt_Rivers collections #CreepiestObject #CuratorBattle pic.twitter.com/z5vdCFCU4S— Dan Hicks (@profdanhicks) April 17, 2020
ヨーク城博物館は誇らしげにヴィクトリア朝時代の展示品を投稿した。それはカニ爪フィギュアで、1対はカードゲームに興じており、もう1対は金山で働く労働者が金塊を掲げている。
STEP ASIDE ALL.— York Castle Museum (@YorkCastle) April 17, 2020
These are hand-made models of figures playing cards and of gold miners hauling gold nuggets to the surface. BUT the figures are made from crab’s legs and claws… Typical Victorians, they loved weird/creepy stuff. #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/A5NHiPGnVh
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)