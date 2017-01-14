シドニーに大量のボールでできたビーチが登場【写真】

Havin’ a ball of a time! ⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪ @oli.coulthard.. #sydfestinstameet @sydney_festival #sydfest #sydfest2016 #thebeach #sydneylocal #barangaroo #snarkitecture @snarkitecture #expofilm #fragmentmag #chaosmag #bleachmyfilm #moodyports #sydneyfolk #lookslikefilm #makeportraits #folkportraits #bravogreatphoto #tangledinfilm #pr0ject_soul #theportraitpr0ject #bravoportraits
アーティストたちは水の代わりに大量の白いプラスチックボールを使った。
「ビーチ」が初めて公開されたのは米ワシントンにある国立建築博物館。現在はシドニーで開かれているフェスティバルで公開されており、オーストラリア人に大人気のようだ。
'no stress, relax!' // hey sydney-siders! there's a new beach in town as part of @sydney_festival designed by @snarkitecture! this beach has 1.1 million white balls for you to swim in and there's no chance of getting sunburnt here! go check it out, it's at the cutaway, barangaroo reserve until the 29th of january and it's free! actually so fun! 😄
