パリ・セーヌ川岸で20メートルのクジラが出現【写真・動画】

事実的に、いわゆる「クジラ」は環境保護のボランティアに作成された美術品。ボランティアらは環境の保護問題意識を目指して、フェイククジラを作った。
クジラは市民の中ですぐに人気になった。
