全ては子どものために　米女性が夫の服を女児服に作り変える【写真】

スプートニク日本
ステファニー・ミラーさん（２７）はインスタグラムで作品をシェアしている。人気から見ると、ミラーさんのクリエイティビティは反響を得ている。ミラーさんが作る服は、夫の厳格で古典的なシャツとは似ても似つかない。
I love the look of rompers but we've had too many accidents standing in front of the toilet because the romper couldn't come off fast enough…and that is why I made her a shirt and short combo instead. I used the original bottom hem of the dress shirt to make the bottom of the shorts and added pockets on this one. I love this look but it wasn't a hit for her and she didn't want to wear it past the pictures, I guess you win some and loose some. 🤷♀️
Another refashion from one of @letsbuyutah's shirts. I let her pick out the shirt she wanted and I think this romper turned out so cute. This was my first time making shorts and it wasn't as hard as I thought it would be. #littleromper #littleromperbabes #sew #refashion #transform #transformation #diy #red #sewing #sewingproject #diy #mothermakes #newoutfit #mensdressshirttogirlsdress #mensshirt #mensdressshirts #daddysshirt
I'm so excited be featured on babble.com (@babble) this morning. I started this Instagram two years ago to document what I was making for my children and feel humbled that so many would want to follow along with me. I hope to inspire others to create beautiful things in their own lives and feel the joy that come along with it. If you want to read the article check out the link in my bio.
お手製の盛装は裁縫好きの人々だけでなく、「モデル」の娘たちにも気に入られている。ミラーさんは、それが一番大事だと言う。ミラーさんは「このドレスは彼女たちに気に入ってもらっていて、寝に行く時でさえ、離れようとはしないんです。私の母としての心はただ溶けてしまいます」と述べる。
I have a little tutorial coming of how to make this dress yourself. It is so easy and so cute. Also, I love having these two girls only 12moths apart. They are such great friends and I'm excited to see their friendship grow as they get older. #sewing #sew #diy #diysew #dyisewing #mothermakes #refashion #sewfun #mensshirt #beforeandafter #beforeandafter #doityourself #crafts #quicksew #quicksewingproject
My baby woke up early this morning so I sewed in the early morning hours. She was a good sport letting me try on the dress (only 2 time😂) to cut and fit the sleeves. Once I made her a dress two years ago and kept fitting it on her to adjust the dress, by the time I was done she wouldn't wear it. I decided to not make my kids clothes at that point. Now they ask me to make them dresses and never want to take them off. It is much more rewarding. This shirt was her daddy's shirt that shrunk, @letsbuyutah. #sew #refashion #refashioned #refashionista #sewing #sewingproject #diy #beforeandafter #mothermakes #oldshirt #newdress #dresses #littlegirl #littlegirldress #onehour #onehourprojets #quickneasy #sewforfun #sewfun
I really love this dress!! This is my favorite dress I've made in a long time. I've been wanting to try out this sleeve and I'm so happy with how it turned out. #bellsleeves #whitedress #wedding #flowergirl #transformation #refashion #remake #mensshirt #girlsdress #sew #sewing #sewingproject #nopattern #inventive #create #mothermakes
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)