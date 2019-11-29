英テレビ局、気候に関する討論に現れなかったジョンソン首相の席に地球の氷像を置く

なお、他の5つの政党の党首は討論に訪れ、気候変動問題について議論したという。
These two ice sculptures - which represent the emergency on planet earth - will take the place of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage tonight after they declined our invitation to attend a party leaders' #ClimateDebate— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 28, 2019
Tune in at 7pm on 4 and here on Twitter: https://t.co/GXl7XiFbgA pic.twitter.com/niPE5MLdGV
ジョンソン氏が党首を務める保守党は、チャンネル4のこのような行為は違反だとし、クレームを申し立てた。
EU離脱の行き詰まり
ジョンソン首相は、12月12日に予定されている総選挙を使ってEU離脱協定の合意プロセスの行き詰まりを打開する意向。
英国は今年10月31日にEUから離脱するはずだったが、英議会は離脱条件に関する協定案を否決、EUは離脱期限を2020年1月31日まで延期するという英国の要請を承認した。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)