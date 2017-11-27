米ニューヨーク　ショッピングセンターで発砲　２人が負傷

スプートニク日本

事件が発生したのはニューヨークから北方に日本時間２７日午前５時１５分。

米メディアによると、警察は発砲を犯行した容疑者を捜査中だ。

​"Police and ambulances everywhere": Emergency responders have descended on a mall in Middleton, New York, amid reports of a shooting (Credit: Cary Abbott) https://t.co/3MjBXPmPTH pic.twitter.com/1pmU0IGIue

— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) 26 ноября 2017 г.

​なお、中国浙江省の寧波市で２６日、爆発が起き、犠牲者が出ている。