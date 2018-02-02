米中学校で銃撃事件　２人負傷　１２歳の女子生徒拘束　【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
撃たれて負傷したのは１５歳の男女生徒２人、男生徒は重体。
Breaking: At least two people shot in a Los Angeles school. Suspected shooter is in custody. (Via L.A. Times) pic.twitter.com/YMTVn0psar— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) 1 февраля 2018 г.
警察が校舎を封鎖し、銃の入手経路や原因などを調べている。
12-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT: At least two students were shot when a student opened fire inside a Los Angeles middle school, prompting a lock down with students led by police from their classrooms and frightened parents waiting for answers. @David_Kerley reports. https://t.co/2hg5HaeB6e pic.twitter.com/DGK1bw6n9y— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) 2 февраля 2018 г.
米南部ケンタッキー州ベントンのマーシャル郡高校で１月２３日、銃撃事件があり、生徒２人が死亡、１７人が負傷した。
