米アラバマ州でバスが転落　１人死亡、高校生ら重傷 【写真】

約４５人が乗せたバスが深さ１５メートルの谷に転落した。NHKによると、高校生らはテキサス州の高校の楽団、フロリダ州のテーマパークで演奏して、地元に帰っていた。

運転手１人が死亡し、高校生５人が重態で病院へ搬送された。

米国の国家運輸安全委員会が事故の原因を調べる中。

