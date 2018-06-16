ハワイ、キラウエア火山　付近住民の頭上に宝石が雨あられ【写真】

スプートニク日本
カンラン石は小つぶで美しい火山性の鉱物。住民は道路やビーチに落ちているカンラン石を拾い、その写真をSNSで紹介している。カンラン石の一種には貴金属のペリドットもあり、１カラットの値段は４５０ドルにも達する。
Friends of mine live in Hawaii, right next to the area impacted by the most recent lava flows. In the midst of the destruction nearby & stress of the unknown, they woke up to this — tiny pieces of olivine all over the ground. It is literally raining gems. Nature is truly amazing. pic.twitter.com/inJWxOp66t— Erin Jordan (@ErinJordan_WX) 11 июня 2018 г.
デイリーメール紙によれば、キラウエア火山の噴火はすでに４０日に及んでいる。これによる犠牲者は幸いでていないものの、およそ６００軒の家屋が溶岩に飲み込まれ、損傷を受けた。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)