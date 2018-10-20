インドの祭りに列車が突入　数十人が死亡か【動画】

スプートニク日本
インドのニュースサイト「News Now」が報じるところ、アムリトサル市近郊で起きた事故による犠牲者はおよそ５０人。同サイトは１００人まで増える可能性も除外していない。
Amritsar train accident video pic.twitter.com/hb9Q3f9qL6— Satinder pal singh (@SATINDER_13) 19 октября 2018 г.
同サイトによると、事故当時、鉄道線路内には５００〜７００人がいた。人々は宗教的な祭り「ダセラ」で、インドの叙事詩「ラーマーヤナ」に出てくる悪魔ラヴァナの人形を燃やす儀式を見ていた。
Horrifying visuals from #Amritsar.— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) 19 октября 2018 г.
This shook me from inside.
Why wasn't the safety of the crowd ensured?
Is a commoner's life so cheap?
A lot of people need to answer for this. pic.twitter.com/WiWrIKS3PK
正確な犠牲者の数は報じられていない。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)