アフガニスタン首都カブール　結婚式の爆発による死亡者は63人に

これまでの報道では、死亡者は30人、負傷者は100人以上とのことだった。
爆発は8月17日現地時間22時40分（日本時間8月18日午前3時10分）にカブール市西部の結婚式場で起こった。
At least 63 people killed and scores wounded in an explosion targeting a Kabul wedding https://t.co/Jv5fpSYmYu pic.twitter.com/65MNpdAxjw— Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) August 18, 2019
爆発物を持ち込んだのは自爆テロとされている。目撃者によると当時、会場には数十人がいたとのこと。
The suicide attack inside the wedding hall in #Kabul killed at least 63 people, over 100 injured. The wedding ceremony turned to a carnage. The number of people dead is not just a number, they are human lives. #PrayForAfganistan 💔 pic.twitter.com/phYMQgl0zC— Afghanistan The Beautiful (@Afghanians) August 18, 2019
イスラム主義組織「タリバン」は関与を否定している。
