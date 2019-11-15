米カリフォルニア州サンタクラリタ市の学校で銃撃　警察が発表

消防局の発表によれば、乱射が行われたのはソーガス・ハイスクールはラスベガスの北65キロの地点に位置する。
Students evacuate after shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. https://t.co/D6PjO6Y4F7 pic.twitter.com/YD3iGA7Ol5— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 14, 2019
乱射の状況や被害者の有無は現在、確認中。
一方でSNSではすでに情報が飛び交っており、それによれば少なくとも6人が負傷した模様。
BREAKING: Six people have shot in a high school in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles.— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 14, 2019
The LA County Sheriff Department say they are searching for a male Asian suspect in black clothing.
The condition of those injured is yet to be confirmed. pic.twitter.com/GHpfsxfiW5
