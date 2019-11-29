英国警察が発表　ロンドン橋で発砲をともなう事件が発生

BBCは、2度発砲があったと報じている。
Police shouting for everyone to move away. Real panic setting in at London Bridge. Rumours of a shooting? pic.twitter.com/vBZoKu73za— Timothy Johnson (@timtj) 29 ноября 2019 г.
ツイッターの写真では、ロンドン橋の上に停車したトラックが確認できる。
29日、英国の警察は首都中心部にあるロンドン橋で発生した発砲事件により1人が撃たれたと発表した。
