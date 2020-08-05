米国　ハリケーン「イサイアス」で4人死亡

「イサイアス」は4日に米東海岸に上陸した。その後、勢力を弱めて熱帯低気圧になった。最大風速も下がり、秒速39メートルを下回った。
PATH OF DESTRUCTION: Powerful winds from a likely tornado tore through Bertie County, North Carolina, as Isaias made its way north.— ABC News (@ABC) August 5, 2020
At least two people there were killed and 20 were injured. https://t.co/LTshJ7NKJE pic.twitter.com/nKHqOvLGzs
「イサイアス」は4日にニューヨークやニューハンプシャー州などを通過し、5日にかけてカナダ北東進する見込み。
First tree down on State St., Portland, Maine 😩 @newscentermaine @WGME @PressHerald #Isaias pic.twitter.com/l5vNC4h74u— Tom Couture (@tomcouturephoto) August 5, 2020
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)