イラン南部の広範囲で洪水　7人死亡【動画】

イラン南部ではここ数日、記録的な豪雨が発生し、フーゼスターン州、ブーシェフル州、ファールス州、ホルモズガーン州では洪水が発生していた。
The situation in cities in Iran, each time after rain!pic.twitter.com/GD9KzBy46D— Monica (@Maana_Arya) December 3, 2020
非常事態管理局の発表によると、これまでにブーシェフル州で2人、ホルモズガーン州では5人が死亡した。
Iran - Fars Province— Iran Panorama News (@IranPanoramaNew) December 6, 2020
Video of the deplorable situation of Khafr city, 110 km from Shiraz
With the rain, the lives of the people have been disrupted and lot of damage to the people, and no official is accountable.#Iran #IranFloods #Shiraz pic.twitter.com/qnORFplL88
