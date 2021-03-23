米コロラド州で発砲事件、6人死亡【写真・動画】

報道によると、容疑者は拘束されているという。
Video Shows Boulder Shooting Suspect Cuffed And Marched To Stretcher, Bleeding And Shirtless https://t.co/Vg43fcihCU— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2021
発砲事件はコロラド州ボールダー市内のスーパーマーケットで発生した。
It’s pretty crazy that people are so used to it they are sticking around to video in the store.— TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) March 23, 2021
This is a witness video from inside the grocery store when a gunshot goes off in Boulder, Colorado.pic.twitter.com/1OC9BXTuRk
