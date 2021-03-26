エジプト　列車同士の衝突で32人が死亡

事故はソハグ県タハタ市で発生した。
🇪🇬#EGIPTO 🚨#ÚLTIMAHORA | Varios muertos y decenas de heridos tras el choque entre dos trenes al norte de la ciudad de #Sohag. pic.twitter.com/d5bBlY09k5— Rochex R. Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) March 26, 2021
🇪🇬 ÉGYPTE : Violente collision entre deux trains de passagers à Sohag, dans le centre du pays. Au moins 32 morts et 66 blessés (ministère de la Santé). pic.twitter.com/QBPss6uuMV— Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) March 26, 2021
Egyptian Prime Minister ordered to quickly transport the injured people in the Upper #Egypt train collision to hospitals and provide them the medical service.#EgyptToday #BreakingNews #Sohag | #طهطا #سوهاج #عاجل #قطارين 📹@EgyptTodayMag pic.twitter.com/6MnmTvKJOp
リアノーボスチ通信が入手した同保健省ハレダ・ムガヘダ代表の発表では、「列車の衝突により32人が犠牲となり、66人が負傷した」と伝えている。
