アラスカで観光用小型機が墜落、乗員乗客全員死亡【写真】

アラスカ当局は5日、小型飛行機Havilland BeaverからSOSを受け取っていた。その後、同機が州西部ケチカン市から12キロの距離にあるミスティフィヨルド国定公園に墜落したことが明らかとなった。
THE LATEST: The U.S. Coast Guard has reported there are no survivors from a plane that went down near Ketchikan on Thursday carrying six people, five of whom were passengers from a Holland America line cruise ship docked in the Southeast Alaska town. https://t.co/Fw2RBsvE9A— Alaska's News Source (@AKNewsNow) August 6, 2021
救助隊や潜水士らが捜索を行い、事故機に搭乗していた乗客5人とパイロットの死亡を確認した。
Tonight on Alaska News Nightly:— Alaska Public Media News (@AKpublicnews) August 6, 2021
Six people were killed in a flight-seeing plane crash near Ketchikan. And, a Juneau illustrator turns virtual success into a sold out in-person show. Plus, former Alaska Zoo resident Maggie the Elephant has died.
